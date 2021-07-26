Seven Ukrainian military injured in enemy shelling in Donbas

Russian occupation forces on July 26 open fire on the Joint Forces’ positions in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid (East) Tactical Grouping, leaving seven servicemen injured.

"Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire and targeted the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid (East – ed.) Operational Tactical Grouping, employing heavy artillery proscribed by the Minsk agreements," the report says.

As a result of the shelling, four servicemen sustained shrapnel wounds and three more – combat injuries. After first aid was provided at the scene, the affected soldiers were evacuated to a medical facility," the statement reads.

One of the wounded servicemen remains in grave condition, another one’s injuries are of moderate severity, while, and five military are reported to be in satisfactory condition.

Ukrainian troops returned fire following the targeted shelling by the Russian occupation forces.

The incident was reported to the OSCE monitors through the Ukrainian delegates to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control, Coordination and Stabilization of the Contact Line.