Eleven ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, July 25, eleven ceasefire violations by Russian occupiers were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Russian mercenaries opened fire from weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); four attacks were launched from 120mm and 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns in the area of New York (35km north of Donetsk); three attacks were launched, using grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms, towards Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-type unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted crossing the line of contact in Luhansk region.

As a result of the shelling, one serviceman received a shrapnel wound and another one got injured. The soldiers stay in a medical facility.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

Read more: Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine three times

As of 07:00 on July 26, three ceasefire violations were recorded. No casualties have been reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

The Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area.