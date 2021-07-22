Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine three times

Over the past day, July 21, three ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as small arms near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and antitank missile systems – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); and 120mm mortars – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As a result of the explosion of an unknown explosive device, a Ukrainian soldier was wounded. He was promptly given first aid and taken to a medical facility. His condition is satisfactory.

Read more: Occupiers violate ceasefire near Vodiane

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on July 22, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian servicemen monitor the situation in the JFO area and observe the ceasefire.