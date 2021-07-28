ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10704 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
5 413 17

Khomchak to replace Koval as NSDC's first deputy secretary

Khomchak to replace Koval as NSDC's first deputy secretary

Ruslan Khomchak, who has been dismissed from the post of commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, will be appointed first deputy secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in place of Mykhailo Koval.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ruslan Khomchak is moving to the post of the NSDC's first deputy secretary. Accordingly, the incumbent first deputy head, Mykhailo Koval, is stepping down," he said.

Read more: Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov says he is resigning

As was reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed Khomchak as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and appointed Commander of the Pivnich (North) Operational Command Valeriy Zaluzhny to the post.

Koval was appointed the NSDC's first deputy secretary on February 17, 2015.

resignation (331) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2965) Khomchak (14)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 