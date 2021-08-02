Ex-Judge Chaus Has Victim Status In Kidnapping Case - Lawyer

The lawyer of the former judge of the Dniprovskyi district court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, Rostyslav Kravets, states that the ex-judge has two statuses - a suspect in a bribery case and a victim in a kidnapping case.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As far as I understand, he has two statuses - a suspect in a bribery case and a victim in a kidnapping case," the lawyer said.

According to him, Chaus has already written a statement on recognizing him as a victim in the kidnapping case.

The lawyer did not specify whether the victim's status was legally formalized.

As reported, Chaus's defence intends to ask the Prosecutor General’s Office to take the ex-judge's bribery case from NACB and transfer it to another body.