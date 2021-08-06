Ten ceasefire violations in JFO area, civilian wounded

Over the past day, August 5, ten ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 122mm artillery was fired on Ukrainian positions near Halytsynivka (29km north-west of Donetsk) and on the outskirts of the village, damaging agricultural land plots and road; heavy machine guns were fired on towards Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and on Ukrainian troops near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk)," the press center of Joint Forces Operation posted on Facebook.

In the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire on Ukrainian defenders using anti-tank guns, and also fired on the town of Krasnohorivka. As a result of the shelling by the Russian-occupation forces, a local resident was wounded, a five-story residential building and a civilian car were damaged.

In Luhansk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

Read more: Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelenskyi

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

No combat casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on August 6, no ceasefire violations were recorded.