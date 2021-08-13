Five ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, August 12, five ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – towards Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); three attacks were launched using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms outside Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of Joint Forces Operation posted on Facebook.

A Ukrainian serviceman received a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops.

As of 07:00 on August 13, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian troops control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area, repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.