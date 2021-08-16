Two Ukrainian diplomatic missions monitoring situation in Afghanistan - Kuleba

Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Tajikistan and Pakistan are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"In the current situation in Afghanistan, I instructed our embassy in Islamabad to strengthen our colleagues in Dushanbe. Now two Ukrainian diplomatic missions - in Tajikistan and Pakistan - are monitoring the situation and are ready to help citizens," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account.

On the morning of August 15, 2021, Taliban fighters surrounded Kabul and began entering the Afghan capital without a fight. The Taliban have said they control all of Afghanistan.

The spokesman for the Taliban's political office, Mohammad Naeem, said the war in Afghanistan was "over" and added that no diplomatic organization had been targeted.

The United States and a number of EU countries started evacuating their embassy staff from Kabul.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that a Ukrainian plane had flown 80 people, including eight Ukrainians, out of Kabul.

The UN Security Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on August 16.