Kuleba reveals agenda of Zelenskyi’s upcoming talks with Biden

During the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, scheduled for August 30, three blocks of issues will be discussed: political, economic, and security.

According to the diplomat, the parties will discuss strategic partnership in the political bloc.

"We have had a strategic partnership with the United States since 2008. Of course, everything has changed throughout this time, and this strategic partnership needs to be brought to a new level. Therefore, this is our first task," the minister said.

He added that the second block of issues will involve security.

"We all understand that this is about repelling Russian aggressor, also the issue of Donbas, the issue of Crimea, where and how we will be moving. We will discuss some very specific ideas, which I can’t share yet. We’ve had a substantive conversation on this issue," Kuleba said.

The third block will cover economic issues, including U.S. investment in Ukraine. Kuleba noted that Ukraine intended to declare its readiness to increase the share of American investments in the economy.

"We can build a very effective partnership with American businesses and American financial institutions. We are preparing ahead of the visit some specific projects with names, numbers, and deadlines, which will be submitted to the American side," Kuleba added.

It should be recalled that on August 4-5, President’s Office chief Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba were in Washington to prepare President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States in late August.