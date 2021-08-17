COVID-19 in Ukraine: 890 new daily cases reported Aug 16

In the past 24 hours, 890 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine.

"Over the day on August 16, 2021, Ukraine recorded 890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus (including 81 children and 10 medics)," the report said.

According to the Ministry of Health, 379 people were hospitalized, while 433 recovered. At the same time, 27 lethal cases were registered in the past day.

The highest number of confirmed cases was seen in Kyiv (127), as well as Odesa (111), Kharkiv (86), Zaporizhia (74), and Luhansk (68) regions, the ministry said.

Throughout the day, 21,347 PCR rests were run, as well as 7,655 ELISA tests, and 18,427 rapid antigen tests.

The Ministry of Health informed that since the onset of pandemic in Ukraine, 2,267,219 persons have contracted COVID-19, of whom 2,197,508 recovered and 53,296 died.