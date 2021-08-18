Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 11 times

Over the past day, August 17, 11 ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired small arms near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – outside Vodiane near Donetsk; 120mm mortars, automatic easel and under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); easel antitank and automatic grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, easel antitank and hand-held antitank grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV flew over the line of contact in Luhansk region.

One member of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling. He was taken to a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory.

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on August 18, no ceasefire violations were recorded.