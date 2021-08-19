EU recognizes Ukrainian COVID certificates in Diia app

The European Union has officially recognized that the Ukrainian COVID certificates in the Diia application correspond to the European ones.

"The EU has officially recognized that the Ukrainian COVID certificates in the Diia application correspond to the European ones. Ukrainians will once again be able to travel safely without the restrictions caused by the pandemic," the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine informs.

On August 20, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, and the Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine will hold a briefing to inform about the project, its technical part, how everything will work, and when Ukrainians will be able to travel with COVID certificates in the Diia application.

The Ministry explains that a COVID certificate is a document in the Diia application which will confirm the status of vaccination, negative PCR test result, or recovery from coronavirus disease. The certificate will appear next to other digital documents in the application.

The equivalence decision for the Ukrainian digital COVID certificate is posted on the website of the European Commission.

As reported, on July 1, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched a beta testing of COVID certificate in the Diia application. Citizens who completed a full course of COVID-19 vaccination can generate a digital version of COVID certificate in the Diia application.