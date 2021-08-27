Ukraine invites Romania and Moldova to strengthen cooperation in Black Sea

Ukraine has initiated the strengthening of cooperation between the naval forces of the Black Sea countries and invites Romania and Moldova to join this initiative.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Due to the active militarization of our Ukrainian Crimean peninsula, navigation and trade in the region are under threat. We must jointly address these present-day challenges. To this end, Ukraine has taken the initiative to strengthen cooperation between the Black Sea naval forces. We invite our colleagues, Romania and Moldova, which have access to the Black Sea, to join this initiative," Zelenskyi said in a joint statement by the presidents of Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, and Romania in Chisinau.

He also stressed that Ukraine had consistently advocated strengthening the presence of NATO members in the Black Sea region, expanding joint exercise and training programs.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is on a visit to Chisinau on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of Moldova's independence.

Earlier, Zelenskyi stated that Ukraine should build a large fleet by 2035.