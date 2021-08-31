Kyiv records 204 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city recorded 204 new coronavirus cases on August 30, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the past day are 114 women aged 18-89 years, 75 men aged 18-83 years, 6 girls aged 3-13 years, and 9 boys aged between one month and 14 years.

At the same time, 150 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 216,012 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 1,356 new COVID-19 cases on August 30.

