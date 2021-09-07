Donbas update: Invaders breach truce seven times on Sep 6

Ukraine’s military during the past 24 hours reported seven ceasefire violations by Russia-controlled armed groups across the Joint Forces Operation zone in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near the village of Zaitseve, the enemy fired at the Ukraine Army positions using grenade launchers and small arms.

In the direction of Nevelske, Russian occupiers fired small arms.

Outside Novoluhanske, the enemy opened provocative fire, also employing small arms.

There are no combat losses among Ukrainian defenders, the report stresses.

The actions of Russia-led armed groups were reported to the OSCE monitors through an established mechanism.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on September 7, no new ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were recorded.