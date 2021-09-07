ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
24774 visitors online
News Incidents
1 864 15
drone (197) shoot out (3375) Donbas (4359) Joint Forces Operation (1021)

Donbas update: Invaders breach truce seven times on Sep 6

News Censor.NET Incidents

Donbas update: Invaders breach truce seven times on Sep 6

Ukraine’s military during the past 24 hours reported seven ceasefire violations by Russia-controlled armed groups across the Joint Forces Operation zone in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near the village of Zaitseve, the enemy fired at the Ukraine Army positions using grenade launchers and small arms.

In the direction of Nevelske, Russian occupiers fired small arms.

Outside Novoluhanske, the enemy opened provocative fire, also employing small arms.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine four times

There are no combat losses among Ukrainian defenders, the report stresses.

The actions of Russia-led armed groups were reported to the OSCE monitors through an established mechanism.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on September 7, no new ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were recorded.

Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 Support Censor.NET
 
 