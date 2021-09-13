Ukraine Will Enter "Yellow" Epidemiological Zone In Near Future - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that in the near future Ukraine will enter the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"It is extremely important to accelerate the pace of vaccination of teachers and other employees of educational institutions. The relevant ministries should actively work on this topic with the regions, because in the near future the country will enter the "yellow" zone," Shmyhal said during the conference call.

Innovations regarding the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be adopted in the near future.

The Ministry of Health said that over the past week, the number of new cases of the disease increased by 6,000, and the number of hospitalizations - by 1,500.

According to the territorial principle, there is a high growth rate in the number of new cases of the disease in Chernivtsi, Volyn, Lviv and Ternopil regions, and in these regions the workload of beds with oxygen is growing rapidly, and the number of hospitalizations per week increased by 60%.

The Ministry of Health proposes that restrictions on the "yellow" and "red" zones of epidemic danger should not apply to those establishments in which the staff and visitors have a covid certificate certifying vaccination, a negative PCR test valid for 72 hours or a certificate of coronavirus disease suffered in the past few months.

The conference call participants also discussed issues of compliance with sanitary standards and countering counterfeiting of covid documents.