Russian-backed forces wound Ukrainian service member near Pisky

Russian occupation forces fired on Joint Forces positions near the settlement of Pisky in Donetsk region on September 14, wounding one Ukrainian defender, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Yuliia Shevchenko has said.

"One ceasefire violation was recorded as of noon today. Near the settlement of Pisky, Russian occupation forces used an automatic easel grenade launcher. One Ukrainian defender was wounded in enemy fire. He was transported to a medical institution. The soldier is in satisfactory condition," she said at a briefing on Tuesday, September 14.

According to Shevchenko, Ukrainian defenders returned fire in response to the enemy's attack.

Russian occupation forces attacked Joint Forces positions 12 times on September 13, killing one Ukrainian serviceperson.