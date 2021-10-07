Ukraine's public debt exceeds $90B – PM Shmyhal

Ukraine’s total public and publicly guaranteed debt exceeds $90 billion, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"At present Ukraine’s public and publicly guaranteed debt slightly exceeds $90 billion," Shmyhal said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on October 7.

According to the prime minister, the government has a strategy to change the structure of public debt.

"We are increasing our own domestic borrowings and reducing the share of foreign borrowings," Shmyhal said.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Finance, as of December 31, 2020, Ukraine’s total public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 2,551.88 billion or $90.25 billion.