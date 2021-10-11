Kyiv reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Kyiv city recorded 213 new coronavirus cases on October 10, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the past day are 111 women aged 18-91 years, 82 men aged 19-87 years, 11 girls aged between seven months and 17 years, and 9 boys aged between six months and 17 years.

Twenty-one lethal cases related to COVID-19 were recorded in Kyiv on October 10 (5,551 in total).

At the same time, 42 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 222,683 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Ukraine reports 16,362 new COVID-19 cases

As reported, Ukraine recorded 8,832 new COVID-19 cases on October 10.