Berlin cannot name date for Normandy Four summit

Berlin cannot name a possible date for a physical or virtual meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries.

German government representatives said this at a briefing on Monday, October 11, according to a correspondent.

"We always publish the Chancellor's schedule for the next week on the Friday of the previous week. At the moment, I have nothing to announce," government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said.

Federal Foreign Office spokesperson Christoph Burger added that negotiations, including in the Normandy format, are ongoing. However, he could not name exact dates for possible meetings in the near future.

Earlier, it was reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel planned to hold another summit in the Normandy format before she leaves office.

Two weeks ago, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said that it would be fair to hold a Normandy Four summit before Merkel steps down as she has done a lot for this process. The leaders of Germany and France are ready to meet in the Normandy format.

The leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia last met in Paris in December 2019. The next summit was to be held in Berlin in April 2020, but it did not take place.