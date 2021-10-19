MPs appoint Korniyenko as first deputy speaker of parliament

Ukrainian lawmakers have appointed Oleksandr Korniyenko as first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 256 MPs voted for a respective decision at a parliament meeting on Tuesday, October 19.

The parliament on October 7 dismissed Dmytro Razumkov as Verkhovna Rada chairman, appointing Ruslan Stefanchuk in his place.

Since August 29, 2019, Korniyenko has held the position of first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada. On November 10, 2019, he was elected head of the Servant of the People party.