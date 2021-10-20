Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas in one of latest enemy attacks

On October 19, Russian occupation forces eight times violated the ceasefire in eastern, while a Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in one of the enemy attacks.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Toward Avdiyivka, Russian mercenaries fired automatic grenade launchers, while anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms were fired at Zaitseve.

The enemy employed 120 mm mortars, attacking the Ukrainian positions outside Hranitne and Lopaskyne.

Near Katerynivka, Russian armed groups opened fire twice, using 120 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

Not far from Vodiane, in the Sea of Azov littoral, mercenaries engaged Ukrainian troops with 82 mm mortars.

The positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Verkhniotoretske came under automatic fire and were shelled with anti-tank grenades.

Using weapons that are not proscribed by the Minsk agreements, Ukrainian defenders are reported to have returned fire to the enemy's armed provocations.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on October 20, another ceasefire violation was recorded near Berezove where the enemy used small arms.

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the attack. He is now in satisfactory condition after being evacuated to a medical facility.