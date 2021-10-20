Ukraine fully prepared for heating season – PM Shmyhal

Ukraine is fully prepared for the beginning of the heating season, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine is absolutely ready for the heating season and the whole country will have the heat this winter," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the declaration of a state of emergency in the regions, which took place last week, allowed Naftogaz of Ukraine to speed up the conclusion of gas supply agreements with budget-sustained organizations. Shmyhal called such decisions technical.

He also said that there would be enough gas in underground storage facilities for the heating season.

Naftogaz earlier set the price of natural gas in the current heating season at UAH 7.96 per 1,000 cubic meters (not including transportation) for households and at UAH 13.7 per 1,000 cubic meters (not including VAT and transportation) budget-sustained organizations.