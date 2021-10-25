Ministry of Defense will be headed by Reznikov, - Butusov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi agreed on the candidacy of the new Minister of Defense. This is Oleksii Reznikov, the current Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov announced this on his Facebook page.

"The new candidate for ministers, Reznikov, had no previous connection with defense and security issues. time in order to grasp the essence of the ongoing chaos and develop some kind of logic and strategy in it, "emphasizes Butusov.

According to him, the other candidate Zelenskyi was considering was the former candidate for mayor of Kiev "Servant of the People" Irina Vereshchuk.

"According to Censor sources. No, Zelenskyi's main motivation is the desire to have a" speaking "Minister of Defense instead of a" silent "Taran, who does not give interviews and press conferences due to great difficulties with a coherent presentation of his thoughts. Taran is clearly physically ill, and unable to fulfill the duties of a minister, "the journalist emphasizes.

Butusov also notes that the current Minister of Defense Andriy Taran was proposed by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and the head of the intelligence committee Ruslan Demchenko, to whom President Zelenskyi transferred all powers to manage the defense and security sector and to wage war in Donbas.

"Ermak and Demchenko did not want to replace Taran, and defended him despite all the scandals, since he is an obedient executor, capable of giving, for example, Order No. 330 on fines for those who shoot at the Russian invaders. In addition, Taran does not interfere with the office in manually influence any issues in the army, and above all on the organization of public procurement, "writes Butusov.

"Zelenskyi views Reznikov primarily as a diplomat and communicator, and not as a military reformer, organizer of defense. Therefore, unfortunately, the prerequisites for any structural changes in the army are not yet visible," he added.

"However, unlike many other candidates whom Zelenskyi considered, Reznikov is an intellectual person, and there is a hope that he will be able to put things in order at least in those critical areas that Taran completely destroyed - in the State Defense Order, in public procurement, for example, fuel purchases. where the scale of corruption and irresponsibility has already dropped to the level of 2013. There is nowhere to be worse. However, let's see in what time frame Zelenskyi will actually change Tarana, "he summed up.