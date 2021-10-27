Denmark simplifies entry for Ukrainians

From 25 October 2021, Ukrainian citizens can enter Denmark without having to take a Covid-19 test and self-isolate upon arrival.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"The Danish government revised the national colour model that grouped countries by Covid-19 case notification rate. From this date, restrictions on travel to Denmark are simplified," the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Denmark informs.

Ukrainian citizens can enter Denmark without having to take a Covid-19 test and self-isolate upon arrival. For this purpose, they must present to the Danish border control authorities an EU Covid-certificate or its equivalent.

As the Embassy notes, the Covid-certificate issued by the Ukrainian Unified Public Services Portal "Diia" is also accepted, as Ukraine has joined the EU system of digital Covid-certificates.

This Covid certificate must confirm that a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with one or two doses of the vaccine, tested negative for Covid-19, or recovered from Covid-19.

In the absence of a Covid-certificate, Ukrainian citizens must take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arriving in Denmark at one of the testing centres. The requirement to take Covid-19 test before arriving in Denmark has been abolished.

"The Danish government reserves the right to quickly restore all restrictions in the event of an emergency related to the emergence of new Covid-19 variants abroad, which may pose a threat to Denmark," reads the statement.