Deputy PM Reznikov files resignation letter – Gov’t envy to parliament

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has submitted a letter of resignation.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Telegram.

That’s according to Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative to the Verkhovna Rada. 

"Member of Government, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine O. Reznikov submitted a resignation letter, in which he expressed gratitude for the trust," Melnychuk wrote.

According to the envoy, the relevant letter has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported earlier, on March 4, 2020, Reznikov was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

