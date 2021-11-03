Rada Dismisses Abramovskyi As Environment Minister. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Environment Minister Roman Abramovskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 322 parliamentary members backed the respective decision when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

Between October 2019 and June 2020, Abramovskyi occupied the position of deputy energy and environmental protection minister.

Between February and September 2015, he was a deputy regional development, construction, and housing and utility sector minister.

Between July 2012 and January 2013, and later between December 2014 and February 2015, he was a deputy director of the Riola Module LLC development company.

As reported, the Servant of the People party faction is considering the candidacy of member of the Ukrainian Parliament Andrii Zhupanin for the post of the environment minister instead of Abramovskyi.