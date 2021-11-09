Donbas update: Invaders violate truce five times on Nov 8

In the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces five times breached the ceasefire agreement, including once with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Russian armed formations continue to ignore the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group," the statement said.

For example, near Vodiane, in the Sea of Azov littoral, the enemy opened fire using 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

In the area of ​​the settlements of Pavlopil and Luhanske, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.

Near Novoluhanske, the enemy engaged Ukrainian positions with automatic easel grenade launchers. Not far from Shumy, Russian-controlled forces fired large-caliber machine guns and other small arms.

Ukraine military reported no casualties over the past day. Joint Forces returned fire without employing weaponry proscribed by the Minsk agreements and thus forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on November 9, Ukraine’s JFO reported no new ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.

Ukrainian troops are "monitoring the situation" in the area and continue to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.