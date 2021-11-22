Burba: Some people in government offices are leaking information to enemy

Vasyl Burba, the former head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, believes that there is a "mole" among the Ukrainian authorities who passes information to the enemy.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Or we have a mole. Why "or"? This failure of the operation is just a chain of recent failures. People are being fired, cover documents are being taken away. Group commanders are being shot in Kyiv in July. That is, it is a chain And the investigation had a year to answer: do we have a mole or not?" said Burba.

According to the ex-intelligence officer, he wants to help investigate the failure of the special operation to delay the "Wagners". But the interrogation at the DBR, which he came to, lasted only 7 minutes.

"The first reason for the failure is that we have a mole working for Russia. The second reason for the failure is our poor training. And the third reason for the failure is the good work of the Belarusian counterintelligence," Burba said.

From my analysis, from my experience, from my guiding point of view, I can say that this is a failure thanks to the people who are in government offices, who, in my opinion, slang, "merge", pass information to the enemy. And I wanted that to prove to the investigation," he stressed.