Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian occupation forces violated Donbas ceasefire twice, including once - using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Toward Popasna, the occupiers fired 82-mm mortars, MANPADs, and automatic easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

Ukraine military reported no casualties amid the latest enemy attacks.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without employing the arms banned by the Minsk accords, eventually forcing the enemy to cease shelling.

Since midnight and as of 7:00 Kyiv time on November 22, JFO HQ saw no new truce breaches by Russian occupation forces.

Joint Forces "are monitoring the situation and continue to repel and deter Russia’s armed aggression," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the previous day, November 20, Ukraine reported one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces. The enemy opened fire at the village of Pisky, employing easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.