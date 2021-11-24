Donbas update: Invaders violate truce 4 times, wounding Ukrainian soldier

Over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Ukraine military reported four ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces, including one with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Zaitseve, the occupiers employed easel anti-tank grenade launchers.

Near Verkhniotoretske, Russian mercenaries fired automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

In the direction of Shumy, the enemy opened fire using grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.

Near Shyrokyne, the enemy engaged Ukrainian forces with 120 mm mortars.

A military serviceman with the Joint Forces was wounded in one of the attacks.

The soldier was evacuated to a medical facility and is now undergoing treatment, remaining in a satisfactory condition.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using weapons that are banned by the Minsk agreements, forcing the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on November 24, Ukraine recorded no new ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.