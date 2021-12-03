Ukraine reports 13,777 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 13,777 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, on December 2, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, 509 patients died from COVID-19, 2,992 were hospitalized, and 22,893 recovered in Ukraine on December 2.

As many as 3,477,649 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,018,620 have recovered, and 87,566 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,009,215 PCR tests have been performed.

According to the report, 206,710 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on December 2. Some 70,581 people received their first dose, and 136,129 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 13,531 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 1.