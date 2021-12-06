Invaders engage Ukraine troops with grenade launchers, heavy machine guns
Over the past 24 hours, on December 5, Ukrainian troops reported a ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces near the settlement of Novoselivka.
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"Toward Novoselivka, the occupiers fired anti-tank automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns," the statement said.
There were no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen.
The Ukrainian forces returned fire forcing the enemy to cease the attack.
As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Monday, December 6, no new ceasefire breaches were recorded in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation in eastern Ukraine.
