Invaders engage Ukraine troops with grenade launchers, heavy machine guns

Over the past 24 hours, on December 5, Ukrainian troops reported a ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces near the settlement of Novoselivka.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Toward Novoselivka, the occupiers fired anti-tank automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns," the statement said.

There were no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen.

The Ukrainian forces returned fire forcing the enemy to cease the attack.

Read more: Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov. VIDEO

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Monday, December 6, no new ceasefire breaches were recorded in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation in eastern Ukraine.

