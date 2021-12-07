Zelenskyi, Blinken coordinate positions ahead of Biden-Putin call

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi of Ukraine and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the positions ahead of the Tuesday phone call of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Agreed positions with Sec Blinken before the phone conversation of Presidents Biden and Putin. Agreed to continue joint & concerted action," the tweet reads.

The president thanked Ukraine’s strategic partners & allies "for the continued support of our sovereignty & territorial integrity."

"Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyi concluded.

Watch more: Ukraine has no greater partner than U.S. - embassy. VIDEO