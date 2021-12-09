Zelenskyi-Biden call tentatively set for 19:30 - Nykyforov

A phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden is tentatively scheduled for 19.30 on Thursday, December 9.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov announced this on Facebook.

"Dear colleagues, regarding the conversation with the President of the United States, we are focusing on 19:30 Kyiv time. This is a preliminary time, changes are possible," Nykyforov said.

Read more: USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

Biden held a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7. The White House said Biden intended to call Zelensky on Thursday, December 9.