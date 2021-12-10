ENG
News Ukrainian Politics
U.S. will actively engage in Ukraine peace settlement - Yermak

U.S. will actively engage in Ukraine peace settlement - Yermak

The United States has decided to actively engage in the process of a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, but the format has not yet been determined.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said this on the Right to Power talk show on Thursday, December 9.

"We can clearly say today that the United States has decided to be an active participant in the peace process. How this is done will depend on many circumstances," he said.

According to him, it could be a "parallel track" together with the Normandy format.

At the same time, Yermak said that U.S. partners are very interested in bringing peace to Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a phone call on December 9, which lasted for one-and-a-half hours.

On December 7, Biden held a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

