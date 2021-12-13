Occupiers violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine four times

Over the past day, December 12, Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol), the enemy fired hand-held antitank grenade launchers. Towards Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk), occupiers launched attack, using grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns. In the area of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk) and Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and other small arms," the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters posted on Facebook.

A Ukrainian soldier received a mine-blast trauma, having tripped an enemy explosive device. He was taken to a medical institution. His health status is moderate.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to stop attacks.

As of 07:00, December 13, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were reported.

Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.