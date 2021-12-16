Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in JFO area nine times

Over the past day, December 15, Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine nine times, including five attacks with the use of weapons banned under the Minsk Agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Pervomaiske (17km north-west of Donetsk), the enemy fired 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

Towards Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), the occupiers opened fire from heavy machine guns.

In the area of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk), Russian mercenaries fired on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using 82mm mortars.

Towards Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), the enemy launched two attacks, resorting to 82mm mortars and small arms.

Near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), the occupiers fired grenade machine guns.

In the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), the enemy forces launched two attacks, using 120mm and 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars.

Outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), the occupiers opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine informs.

As of 07:00, December 16, one ceasefire violation by the Russian-occupation forces was reported.

The occupiers fired small arms towards Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).