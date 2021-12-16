Ukraine reports 9,590 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 9,590 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 9,590 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 864 cases in children and 115 cases in health workers) were recorded on December 15," the report reads.

According to the report, 355 COVID-related deaths, 2,089 hospitalizations, and 25,499 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,588,147 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,284,815 have recovered, and 92,313 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,405,911 PCR tests have been performed.

According to the report, 142,926 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on December 15. Some 47,519 people received their first dose, and 95,407 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 27,004,683 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 14,269,055 people receiving their first dose and 12,735,628 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).