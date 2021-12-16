ENG
Israel to provide over 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine

Israel has decided to provide over half a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine through the global COVAX Facility, the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine has told.

According to a statement seen by the agency, the Israeli government has decided to ship half a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine, given the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and strong relations between the two countries and the peoples of Israel and Ukraine.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to assist Ukraine in the fight against COVID-19. In ten days, we will celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, and this gesture is a symbol of strong ties and friendship between Israel and Ukraine," said Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky.

Some 9,590 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 15. A total of 2,089 hospitalizations, 355 COVID-related deaths, and 25,499 recoveries were registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

