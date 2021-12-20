Poroshenko suspected of treason, terrorist financing

Ukraine's Acting Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko has signed a suspicion notice for Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, in the case of supplying coal from occupied territories

As reported by Censor.NET.

He clarified that Poroshenko was charged under Article 111 (treason) and Article 258 (terrorist financing) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspicion notice was signed by Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symomenko, as Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is on leave.

Oleksandr Turchynov, former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, confirmed the report during a briefing on Monday, December 20.

In addition, Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Golovan, confirmed the report in a comment to Ukrinform: "As far as we know, a deputy prosecutor general signed a suspicion notice for Poroshenko while the prosecutor general is absent."

On Friday, December 17, the State Bureau of Investigation said that its employees tried to serve a summons to Poroshenko outside the building of the Ukrainian parliament, but the latter ignored law enforcement officers and left.

The agency clarified that the case concerned a scheme on coal supplies from temporarily occupied territories and assistance to terrorist organizations "LPR" and "DPR" by a group of Ukrainian citizens.

The proceedings are being investigated under Part 1 and Part 3 of Article 258-5 (terrorist financing), Part 1 of Article 111 (treason) and Part 1 of Article 258-3 (the creation of a terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In September-November 2021, an incumbent MP, who earlier served as minister of energy, was declared a suspect in this case, the SBI said.