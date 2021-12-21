U.S. closely monitoring case against Poroshenko - embassy

The process and outcome of the case against the leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko, should be based on the rule of law, rather than political motives.

"The United States is closely following the case against former President Poroshenko. Crucial that process and outcome be based on the rule of law, not politics," the tweet reads.

Earlier, British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said it was "vital that law enforcement agencies and the judiciary tackle this case, like any other, independently, impartially and professionally, ensuring fairness and respect for due process."

Ukraine's acting Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko on December 20 signed a suspicion notice for former President Petro Poroshenko in the case of coal supplies from occupied territories.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, Poroshenko is suspected of "contributing to the activities of the terrorist organizations 'LPR' and 'DPR' by acting in collusion with a group of individuals, including representatives of the top leadership of the Russian Federation." The politician was called in for questioning on Thursday, December 23.

In September-November 2021, suspicion notices, in this case, were also approved for an incumbent MP and a former energy minister.

They are suspected of buying coal at public expense from non-government-controlled areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. According to the investigation, their actions made Ukraine's energy sector dependent on Russia and terrorist organizations, which, in turn, undermined the economic security of the state in 2014-2015, deprived opportunities for diversification of energy sources, and provided Russia with greater opportunities for further interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and subversive activities against the country.

The case is being investigated under Part 1 and Part 3 of Article 258-5 (terrorist financing), Part 1 of Article 111 (treason) and Part 1 of Article 258-3 (aiding a terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.