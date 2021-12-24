Three ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

The armed formations of the Russian Federation continue to ignore the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, December 23, Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire three times, including two attacks with the use of weapons banned under the Minsk agreements," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Towards Shumy (41km north of Donetsk), the enemy fired 82mm mortars and grenade machine guns.

Near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk), the enemy launched an attack, using 120mm mortars.

In Luhansk region, an UAV, probably Orlan-10, was spotted crossing the contact line.

Joint Forces troops sustained no casualties.

As of 07:00, December 24, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded.

As noted, the Joint Forces troops control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.