U.S., Russia to talk on Ukraine Jan 10

The White House announced the date of the upcoming talks between the United States and Russia, where the security situation around Ukraine and NATO's activities in Europe will be discussed.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The United States expects to participate with Russia in the Strategic Security Dialogue Platform on January 10. In addition, as far as we understand, Russia and NATO intend to hold a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12, while the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council is scheduled for the 13th," the official said, according to a report posted in Ukrainian.

The administration added that President Biden's approach to Ukraine is a combination of deterrence and diplomacy. "As the Alliance, we are united as for the consequences that Russia will face should it launch an offensive against Ukraine. But we are also united in our readiness to partake in fundamental diplomacy with Russia," the U.S. National Security Council said.

Representatives of the United States and Russia are expected to discuss the security situation around Ukraine and NATO's activities in Europe.

"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table, while we will also put on the table our concerns about Russia's actions. We will adhere to the principle of ‘nothing about our allies and partners without our allies and partners, including Ukraine.’ There will be areas where we can make progress and areas where we will have differences. That's what diplomacy is about," the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America was told.