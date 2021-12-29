Donbas update: Occupiers open fire twice on Dec 28

Over the past 24 hours, on December 28, the Ukrainian military reported two ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In Luhansk region, near Katerynivka, the enemy opened fire using automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as small arms.

In the direction of Krymske, the occupiers opened fire employing easel-mounted and anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Enemy attacks brought no casualties, the report adds.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using any weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements, forcing the enemy to cease shelling.

Thanks to the efforts of Joint Forces, the Ukrainian units in the zone of hostilities held their ground along the entire line of contact.