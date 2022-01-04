Ukraine reports 1,746 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,746 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,746 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 87 cases in children and 21 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on January 3, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 135 COVID-related deaths, 970 hospitalizations, and 3,629 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,678,088 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,483,354 have recovered, and 96,436 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,835,647 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 1,804 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 2.