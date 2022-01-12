Ukrainian soldier killed near Novotoshkivske. PHOTO

On Tuesday, as a result of the shelling attack on Novotoshkivske, a Ukrainian soldier has been killed, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day on January 11, one violation of the cease-fire regime has been recorded on the part of the Russia-occupation troops. In the direction of Novotoshkivske, the enemy opened fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms. As a result of the enemy's actions, one soldier of the JFO received wounds incompatible with life," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Read more: Yermak says over 90% of Ukrainians will defend their country in event of Russian invasion