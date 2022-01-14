Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

The data of Ukrainians is safe, as the performance of some websites, and not registries, suffered in connection with a hacker attack, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some government websites have been attacked. Some have been disabled by administrators for the purpose of localization and cyber investigation. Most of the websites have already been restored. The data of Ukrainians is safe, as the performance of some websites, not registries, has suffered," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that the Diia application worked and is working stably.

"Specialists of the Ministry of Digital Transformation are included in the assistance of the SBU, the Cyber Police and the State Special Communications Service," the minister added.

Earlier, the SBU told, that on the night of January 13-14, a hacker attack was carried out on a number of government websites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and others. Provocative messages were posted on the main page of these websites. At the same time, the content of the websites was not changed, and, according to available information, there was no leakage of personal data.