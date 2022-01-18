British Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft delivered anti-tank weapons to Ukraine as part of additional military assistance from the United Kingdom.

This was announced by the journalist of the UK Defense Journal George Ellison, who noted that the Royal Air Force planes were forced to fly over the airspace of Germany, which refused to supply Ukraine with defense weapons. Censor.NET reports citing ukrmilitary.com.

Yesterday, two C-17A Globemaster III transport planes of the British Air Force, which delivered light anti-tank defense systems, landed at Boryspil Airport.

At the same time, according to observers, British planes had to fly another way around the borders of Germany. The author of the UK Defense Journal attributes this complication of the route to the fact that Germany adheres to the policy of refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The planes delivered "light anti-tank weapons", which the United Kingdom decided to hand over to the Ukrainian army in light of Russia's "increasingly threatening" behaviour. This was announced on January 17 in the House of Commons by Defense Minister Ben Wallace during a report on the situation in Ukraine.

"It's just a huge shift in our defence capabilities and foreign policy, which is hard to overestimate. The support front for Ukraine is expanding. And it's not even that we have a huge shortage of weapons and modest reserves. It's not just the United States. Not just Turkey, but NATO, one of the world's leading and most influential Russian oligarchs and officials, has shown readiness to send a whole plane of modern weapons to Ukraine quickly and without lengthy ceremonies - and then to put Putin in front of the fact. It is difficult to overestimate this fact - in fact, London showed Moscow today that in the event of full-scale hostilities, Ukraine will be provided with emergency assistance with weapons, and the route will fly one after another. in his article on the supply of weapons to Britain by Ukraine, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"The ability to rapidly replenish ammunition and modern weapons systems is critical in the event of an intensification of hostilities. And this is a sharp increase in Ukraine's capabilities. NATO's military technology is generations ahead of Russia's, and in the conventional arms race, Russia has no chance - added the journalist.

At the same time, Butusov emphasizes that it is still difficult to understand what kind of weapons were handed over to Ukraine.

The light anti-tank armament category includes various types of grenade launchers and British army depots, a definition that can hardly be attributed to the British-armed Javelin and Brimstone anti-tank missile systems, but this cannot be ruled out. The British have old LAW80 grenade launchers in their warehouses - excellent weapons, and they have outstanding models of anti-tank grenade launchers - NLAW/MBT LAW Swedish production. or attack from above, the combat unit is tandem, "he explained.

"According to Britain's military doctrine, Russia is one of the main threats to world security, and the supply of weapons is the beginning of the implementation of this military doctrine," Butusov said.