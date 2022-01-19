Blinken arrives in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 19.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Secretary Blinken has arrived in Kyiv," she wrote, posting a photo of him near the plane.

Blinken is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to "reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He will also meet with the employees and families of the U.S. Embassy to communicate the State Department's efforts "to plan for contingencies, should Russia choose to escalate further."

On January 20, Blinken will travel to Berlin, Germany, to discuss recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. There he will meet with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

On January 21, in Geneva, Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Blinken last visited Kyiv on May 6, 2021, when he met with the Ukrainian leadership, politicians and civil society representatives.